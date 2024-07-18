Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Shares Up 0.2%

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$45.99. 65,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 100,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.02.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

