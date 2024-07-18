Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

