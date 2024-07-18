Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Posts Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 68.4 %

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.