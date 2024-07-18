Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Posts Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%.
Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 68.4 %
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
About Destiny Media Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Media Technologies
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.