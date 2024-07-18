Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 280

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Helical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 235 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.
About Helical
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.