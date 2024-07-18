Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 280

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Helical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 235 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

