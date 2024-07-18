Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

