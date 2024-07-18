Diane Adams Sells 13,717 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Diane Adams sold 302 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

