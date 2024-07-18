Diane Adams Sells 13,717 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Diane Adams sold 302 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

