Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE DLR opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.