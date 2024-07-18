Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 490,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,698 shares.The stock last traded at $95.22 and had previously closed at $90.00.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

