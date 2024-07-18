Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,577,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494,152 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
