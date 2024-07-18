Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,577,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494,152 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

