Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $3.09. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

