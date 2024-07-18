Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.
Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
NYSE:DFS opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $143.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.