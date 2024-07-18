Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Update

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

