Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

