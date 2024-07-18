Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.19) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.63).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:DOM opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.40 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.60).

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.20), for a total value of £18,461.52 ($23,941.80). Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

