Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.49.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
