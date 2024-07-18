Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $486.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.