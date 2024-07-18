Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.000-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $9.00-9.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.