Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

