Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $28.16

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $29.15. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 27,351 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,816 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,718,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

