DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 5,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUET. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in DUET Acquisition by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

