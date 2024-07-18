Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 56.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

