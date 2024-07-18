Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.30

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 64812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

