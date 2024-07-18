e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 139.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

