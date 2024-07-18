Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY24 guidance at $7.25-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.250-8.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.