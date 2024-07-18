Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,847,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

