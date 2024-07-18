eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.