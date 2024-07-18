Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $210,327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,503.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 131,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

