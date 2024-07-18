Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $188.20

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.20, but opened at $184.21. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $185.26, with a volume of 5,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

