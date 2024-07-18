Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Electroneum has a market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,595,755 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

