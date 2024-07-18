Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.