Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $147.59 and last traded at $146.34, with a volume of 123531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.67.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.