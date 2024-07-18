Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $279.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $282.08.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
