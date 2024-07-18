Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $838,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

