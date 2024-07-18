Empowered Funds LLC Sells 567 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bruker by 2,342.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bruker by 925.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

