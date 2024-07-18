Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $793,004.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Get Energi alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,053,686 coins and its circulating supply is 79,050,595 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.