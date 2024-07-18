ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.42. ENI shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 18,978 shares trading hands.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.