Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 272.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of ENTG opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

