Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

