Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.83 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

