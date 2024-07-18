Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Azenta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

