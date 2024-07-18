Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,588 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

