Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52, a PEG ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.