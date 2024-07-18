Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $713,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $115.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

