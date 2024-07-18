Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

