Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RWO opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.