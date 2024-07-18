Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.