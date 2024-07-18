Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.