EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

