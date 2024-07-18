EQT Co. (EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

