EQT Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Scotiabank cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst C. Bean now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

