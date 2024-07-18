Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.220-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.22-7.47 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

EFX stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.